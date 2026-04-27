DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood jolts Delhi Capitals with twin strikes in an over, KL Rahul departs

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to field first in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live match scorecard

RCB have named an unchanged side, whereas Delhi Capitals have brought in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson, with Mukesh Kumar missing out. The injured Lungi Ngidi is also not playing. DC's Sahil Parakh is making his IPL debut.

DC vs RCB playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

DC vs RCB head to head in IPL

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold the edge with a 20-13 margin with one game ending in no result. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB four times. Notably, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026 earlier.