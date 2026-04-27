Subscribe
Live Update

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood jolts Delhi Capitals with twin strikes in an over, KL Rahul departs

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals have had a mixed campaign so far, and are in seventh place with six points. On the other hand, RCB are eyeing a top spot. The DC vs RCB match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

PN Vishnu
Updated27 Apr 2026, 07:48:52 PM IST
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - April 27, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul, caught out by Jitesh Sharma REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - April 27, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul, caught out by Jitesh Sharma REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to field first in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live match scorecard

RCB have named an unchanged side, whereas Delhi Capitals have brought in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson, with Mukesh Kumar missing out. The injured Lungi Ngidi is also not playing. DC's Sahil Parakh is making his IPL debut.

DC vs RCB playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

DC vs RCB head to head in IPL

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold the edge with a 20-13 margin with one game ending in no result. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB four times. Notably, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026 earlier.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
27 Apr 2026, 07:48:52 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Another one bites the dust

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes again with the wicket of Tristan Stubbs, who is caught by Devdutt Padikkal at first slip. Delhi Capitals are off to a horrendous start.

DC 7//4 (2.4 overs)

27 Apr 2026, 07:45:41 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Delhi Capitals on the backfoot as they lose early wickets

Delhi Capitals have suffered an early setback in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They have lost debutant Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi.

27 Apr 2026, 07:19:40 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: A look at playing XIs

DC vs RCB playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Advertisement
27 Apr 2026, 07:11:20 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: RCB win toss and will field first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss against Delhi Capitals and will field first. RCB are unchanged, whereas Delhi Capitals bring in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson, with Mukesh Kumar missing out.

DC's Sahil Parakh also makes his IPL debut.

27 Apr 2026, 06:52:58 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Will Lungi Ngidi play tonight?

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is unlikely to play today's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite being discharged from the hospital and returning to the hotel. Ngidi had sustained a head injury during DC's last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

27 Apr 2026, 06:40:36 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: A look at predicted XI of both teams

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Advertisement
27 Apr 2026, 06:35:56 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Where can fans watch the match?

Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Star Sports network channels as far as TV is concerned. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

27 Apr 2026, 06:30:06 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: A look at head-to-head record

RCB enjoy a 20-13 win-loss record against DC as far as the two teams' head-to-head record is concerned. One match has ended in a no-result.

DC defeated RCB by six wickets when the two teams faced off earlier this season in Bengaluru.

27 Apr 2026, 06:25:20 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru that will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7 pm.

Advertisement
IplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsDC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood jolts Delhi Capitals with twin strikes in an over, KL Rahul departs
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts