DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood jolts Delhi Capitals with twin strikes in an over, KL Rahul departs

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to field first in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live match scorecard
RCB have named an unchanged side, whereas Delhi Capitals have brought in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson, with Mukesh Kumar missing out. The injured Lungi Ngidi is also not playing. DC's Sahil Parakh is making his IPL debut.
DC vs RCB playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
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As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold the edge with a 20-13 margin with one game ending in no result. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB four times. Notably, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026 earlier.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes again with the wicket of Tristan Stubbs, who is caught by Devdutt Padikkal at first slip. Delhi Capitals are off to a horrendous start.
DC 7//4 (2.4 overs)
Delhi Capitals have suffered an early setback in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They have lost debutant Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi.
DC vs RCB playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss against Delhi Capitals and will field first. RCB are unchanged, whereas Delhi Capitals bring in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson, with Mukesh Kumar missing out.
DC's Sahil Parakh also makes his IPL debut.
Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is unlikely to play today's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite being discharged from the hospital and returning to the hotel. Ngidi had sustained a head injury during DC's last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Star Sports network channels as far as TV is concerned. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
RCB enjoy a 20-13 win-loss record against DC as far as the two teams' head-to-head record is concerned. One match has ended in a no-result.
DC defeated RCB by six wickets when the two teams faced off earlier this season in Bengaluru.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru that will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7 pm.