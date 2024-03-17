WPL final 2024: Shreyanka Patil shines as RCB defeat DC to clinch championship; Delhi loses 2nd consecutive finale
DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024: The bowlers dominated in today's game as RCB's Shreyanka Patil delivered a breathtaking spell to decimate the strong DC batters
DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024: The fans of Delhi Capitals went through another heartbreak as Meg Lanning-led team faced its second consecutive final defeat in the Women's Premier League. Last year, it was Mumbai Indians and this year Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to clinch the championship.