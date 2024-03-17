DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024: The fans of Delhi Capitals went through another heartbreak as Meg Lanning-led team faced its second consecutive final defeat in the Women's Premier League. Last year, it was Mumbai Indians and this year Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to clinch the championship.

DC's innings

The bowlers dominated in today's game as RCB's Shreyanka Patil delivered a breathtaking spell to decimate the strong DC batters. Sophie Molineux's three-wicket over complemented Patil well and the Delhi Capitals were restricted to a low score of 113 runs in the WPL finals 2024.

"I really enjoyed bowling in the middle. They got a really good start but we did not let our guard down. We said it was a matter of a wicket. When we got the first, it was about the next and we kept fighting. Enjoyed each and every moment of the first innings. There was something in the wicket. If there is a little turn, I feel I am a different beast," Shreyanka Patil said after the first innings.

Openers Meg Lanning (23) and Shafali Verma (44) were the only two players to show some resistance against the fiery RCB bowlers and once the openers went back to the pavilion, the whole team collapsed like a pack of cards.

RCB's innings

Chasing a low target of 114, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB didn't look complacent at any stage and played slowly and cautiously in the chase. The opening partnership between skipper Smriti Mandhana (31) and Sophie Devine (32) provided RCB with a strong foundation and despite losing two wickets in quick succession, the chase looked comfortable for them.

Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani clinched one wicket each in their bid to change the fortunes of their team, but the bowlers really had very less runs to defend. Richa Ghosh slammed the winning boundary as RCB clinched the WPL 2024 championship.

