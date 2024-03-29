DC vs RR IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive knock against Delhi Capitals provided Rajasthan Royals with extra two points and a lot more confidence in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But, something else caught up in the spotlight for a while as DC coach Ricky Ponting was seen in an animated exchange with the umpires about RR's decision to call an extra overseas player on the field. Later, director Sourav Ganguly also cleared his doubts with the umpire about the rules, and video of the exchange is doing rounds on social media platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2024: RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score Updates It all started with RR skipper Sanju Samson's decision to substitute Shubham Dubey with overseas player Rovman Powell. The change in players alerted Ricky Ponting about something and he was seen raising his hand and asking the umpires how they could allow the fourth overseas player on the ground when Rajasthan started with three overseas players to begin with.

He had a word with the fourth umpire regarding the same, who can be seen explaining the rules to him. Sourav Ganguly also sought clarification on the rules, although he was calmer than Ricky Ponting, who can see his team not doing that great on the field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the video of exchange

What IPL rules say? The confusion in Ricky Ponting's mind was regarding the rules of overseas players in the IPL.

1. Rule 1.2.5: This rule states that no team can have more than four overseas players in their playing 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Rule 1.2.6: This rule states that the fifth overseas player can only enter the ground as a substitute player for another overseas player.

Now, DC coach Ricky Ponting objected to the fact that overseas player Rovman Powell replaced an Indian player Shubham Dubey. But, the fourth umpires explained to him that RR was already on the ground with just three overseas players- Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, and Shimron Hetmyer, so they had space for one more overseas player.

"If the team names less than 4 Overseas players in its starting XI, Overseas players may only enter the field of play as substitute fielders to the extent that by doing so, they do not take the total number of Overseas players representing that team on the field to more than 4," the rule said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!