DC vs RR, IPL 2025; Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs deliver Super over win for Delhi Capitals

The fans can't catch their breath in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders delivered an all-time classic on Tuesday in Chandigarh. 24 hours later, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals provided the first tied game in IPL 2021. Mitchell Starc's sensational 20th over and the super over flipped the game in favour of Delhi Capitals, and sparked jubilant celebrations in Delhi. Let's revisit the night.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals - 188/5 (20) The innings that took so many twists and turns. DC scored 46 in the powerplay, out of which 23 came in one over bowled by Tushar Deshpande. KL Rahul (38 off 32) and Abishek Porel (49 from 37) struggled in the middle overs and DC limped to 111/4 after 15 overs.

DC plundered 77 runs in the final 5 overs, thanks to Axar Patel (34 from 14) and Tristan Stubbs (34* from 18).

The tale of two 20th over Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma conceded 19 runs in the final over of the DC innings. The over comprised 4 wides, and a dropped catch by Maheesh Theekshana. RR would rue that moment.

Mitchell Starc's 20th over comprised barrage of yorkers, and the Australian conceded just 8 runs. Dhruv Jurel was run out off the final ball of the innings, with the scores tied on 188.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals - 188/4 (20) Rajasthan Royals technically lost 5 wickets, although the scorecard showed only 4 wickets. Captain Sanju Samson (31* from 19) walked off the field, holding his left side, after adding 61 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Samson's unexpected exit provided the window of opportunity to Axar Patel's men. Delhi Capitals pulled it back with an array of quiet overs.

RR's first 14 overs - 116/2

Till Samson's stay - 61/0 (run rate 11.1)

Next 8.3 overs - 55/2 (run rate 6.5)

RR clobbered 42 runs in the next three overs, with Nitish Rana (51 from 28) being the wrecker-in-chief. Tristan Stubbs dropped an easy catch at long on before Rana's onslaught. It was RR's game to lose.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc's three brilliant overs Starc bowled an excellent 18th over, conceding just 8 runs and took the wicket of Nitish Rana. Mohit Sharma's 19th over went for 14 runs. With 9 runs to defend, Starc bowled another great over, and forced the first super over in 4 years in IPL. It was a no brainer to make Starc to bowl the super over. He delivered a good super over, albeit some hiccups. The left-arm pacer's back foot touched the return crease and RR were awarded a free-hit. RR batters - Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal - pressed the panic button and the visitors lost their allotted 2 wickets for 11 runs with a ball to spare. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs eased to the target with 2 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Rajasthan's Questionable decisions Shimron Hetmyer wasn't able to connect Starc's yorkers in the regular game. Yet, Hetmyer opened in the super over, ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a fine half century in RR's chase. Sanju Samson would have been the other opener, had he remained fit. RR picked Riyan Parag as their right-handed opener, instead of Dhruv Jurel. Riyan Parag scored 8 and Dhruv Jurel made 26 in the main game.

Advertisement

RR selected Sandeep Sharma, instead of Jofra Archer to bowl the super over.

What's next? Delhi Capitals are inching closer to the playoffs with their 5th win from 6 matches. They are playing the 2nd placed Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday (April 19). The toppers will be looking to widen the gap at the top.