DC vs SRH 2024: Chasing a massive target of 267 runs at the pitch of Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, the Delhi Capitals began their innings in Sunrisers Hyderabad style as opener Prithvi Shaw and batter Jake Fraser-McGurk displayed some fireworks to make the game more exciting. Young Jake Fraser-McGurk broke his Australia senior Travis Head's record in the same match as the DC batter slammed his half-century in just 15 balls, making it the third fastest in the history of IPL and fastest for IPL 2024.

Jake Fraser-McGurk played with an incredible strike rate of 353.33 and slammed 7 sixes and 5 fours in his 65-run innings. Mayank Markande provided Sunrisers Hyderabad with Jake Fraser-McGurk's wicket at the right moment or the batter was on the track to create history in IPL and lead Delhi Capitals to the highest chase in the tournament.

Mayank Markande struck again in his second over as he dismissed dangerous-looking Abishek Porel and now Delhi Capitals' 267 runs chase is looking very difficult. Rishabh Pant is back in form and Tristan Stubbs has the potential to play explosive shots, but chasing such a high score under pressure is going to be a very difficult task.

Travis Head's stormy innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad was off to an unbelievable start once again, all thanks to Travis Head who slammed 89 runs in just 32 balls. Travis Head's wonderful beginning with Abhishek Sharma provided SRH with a dream kickoff and the duo took their team's score beyond 100 runs in just 5 overs.

Travis Head's explosive innings had a major impact on the Orange Cap ranking as he moved up to the second position in the list of top scorers in IPL 2024.

After the openers fell, SRH i were left hanging as Delhi Capitals bowlers made a slight comeback in the game riding on the backs of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Sunrisers Hyderabad almost lost their perfect start when a partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed powered their innings to 266/7 after 20 overs.

