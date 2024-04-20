DC vs SRH 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk slams third fastest 50 in IPL history, breaks Travis Head's record in same match
DC vs SRH 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk half-century came on 15 balls, which made it third fastest after LSG skipper KL Rahul and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal
DC vs SRH 2024: Chasing a massive target of 267 runs at the pitch of Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, the Delhi Capitals began their innings in Sunrisers Hyderabad style as opener Prithvi Shaw and batter Jake Fraser-McGurk displayed some fireworks to make the game more exciting. Young Jake Fraser-McGurk broke his Australia senior Travis Head's record in the same match as the DC batter slammed his half-century in just 15 balls, making it the third fastest in the history of IPL and fastest for IPL 2024.