DC vs SRH 2024: Travis Head slams fastest 50 of IPL 2024 as Sunrisers Hyderabad look at another record total
DC vs SRH 2024: Travis Head's half-century came off just 16 balls
DC vs SRH 2024: Travis Head, the explosive batter who led Australia to the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy continues to display his magic in IPL 2024 as he slammed the fastest half-century of the season off just 16 balls. Interestingly, he joined his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who slammed 50 off 16 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI). Sunrisers Hyderabad, who already scored two highest totals in the IPL history this season is looking to go past 300 run score as they slammed 103 runs in just 5 overs.