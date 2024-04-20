DC vs SRH 2024: Travis Head, the explosive batter who led Australia to the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy continues to display his magic in IPL 2024 as he slammed the fastest half-century of the season off just 16 balls. Interestingly, he joined his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who slammed 50 off 16 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI). Sunrisers Hyderabad, who already scored two highest totals in the IPL history this season is looking to go past 300 run score as they slammed 103 runs in just 5 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this half-century, Travis Head has become the batter to score 4th highest half-centuries in IPL powerplay. Delhi Capitals' David Warner is leading the list with six half-centuries while Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Travis Head the below him with three 50's each.

Travis Head's 50 off 16 balls is 7th fastest in the history of IPL as the Australian batter joined legends like Suresh Raina, who took same 16 balls to score their half-century. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Travis Head has done it twice as before 16 balls half-century, Travis Head scored a 18-ball 50 in IPL 2024. Abhishek Sharma's 16-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians and David Warner's two 50s in 2015 and 2017 and some other notable records on the list.

