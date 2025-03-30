DC vs SRH head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad hold slight edge in even-stevens rivalry

Visakhapatnam will kick off Sunday’s double header as it will host the clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two teams come into this game with contrasting fortunes as DC won its previous game - it has played only one game so far - while SRH lost their second game of the season, at home, to Lucknow Super Giant .

The rivalry between the two sides is fairly even-stevens as SRH has only a slight edge in the 24 games they teams have played each other in the Indian Premier League. However, there is one area where the Hyderabad franchise has an edge over its Delhi counterpart: IPL title. While SRH has one title to its name and came close to winning its second title in 2024, losing to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the final, DC have yet to experience the sweet taste of an IPL trophy in the 17 years so far.