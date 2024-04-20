DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals take on a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi today. However, ahead of the match, there have been doubts over the fitness of veteran opener David Warner, who missed the last match against Gujarat Titans due to an injury to his left hand. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has now come out to give a crucial update on Warner's fitness for the match against SRH, stating that the veteran player will be batting a lot at the ends to ensure that he is fit and ready for the upcoming high voltage clash.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ponting said, "He was 85 or 90 per cent fit a couple of days ago. We'd expect that there'd be a little bit more improvement from him today. But he'll have to do a lot of batting today against fast bowling to make sure that the pain he had last week is not anymore. So, hopefully, he's fit and ready,"

The former Australia captain also said that his side were ready for a high-scoring encounter against SRH: "We don't mind having a shootout tomorrow if it's a high-scoring game, so be it…We know and expect that they're going to play the way they've played so far in the tournament which has been going hard at the top of the order with the bat, and trying to post a big first innings total. So, we're happy to try and match them in that. We think we've got as good a batting line-up if not better batting line-up than theirs," said Ponting.

Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this clash fresh from a thumping victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a match dominated by their batsmen, including Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. In their last encounter, SRH posted a mammoth 287 runs in their 20 overs to break the record for the highest total in an IPL match.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, won their last match largely thanks to their bowlers, who restricted Gujarat Titans to a miserly 89 before Rishabh Pant and Co. cruised to a comfortable 6-wicket win.

