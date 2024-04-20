DC vs SRH IPL 2024: David Warner to feature in DC vs SRH clash today? Coach Ricky Ponting says…
DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad today at Arun Jaitely stadium. Doubts on David Warner's fitness persist. Coach Ponting updates on Warner's fitness, expecting him to bat against fast bowling. Ponting confident in DC's batting lineup for high-scoring clash against SRH.
DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals take on a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi today. However, ahead of the match, there have been doubts over the fitness of veteran opener David Warner, who missed the last match against Gujarat Titans due to an injury to his left hand. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has now come out to give a crucial update on Warner's fitness for the match against SRH, stating that the veteran player will be batting a lot at the ends to ensure that he is fit and ready for the upcoming high voltage clash.