Delhi Capitals' redemption arc in IPL was disrupted with a 67-run hammering at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. However, after the loss against SRH, DC were also in for some payback time with Mumbai Indians reminding them about an earlier comment made after the Hardik Pandya led side's defeat against the SRH. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar reacts after his earlier prediction about DC vs SRH goes wrong

Mumbai Indians had faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium where they lost the game by 31 runs after SRH smashed a total of 277/3 in their 20 overs. Soon after the match, DC made a playful remark about SRH's batting during the clash in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Genuine question to @SunRisers batters, breakfast mein kya khaya aaj? (What did you have for breakfast) #SRHvMI #IPL2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH batters including Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in full swing when they smashed the DC bowlers all aroud the park and posted a mammoth total of 266/7 in their 20 overs. After the hammering by DC, Mumbai Indians' X handle made a playful comeback posting a GIF of standup comedian Abhishek Upmanyu with the line “Aa gaya swad? (Got the taste)"

SRH's dominance in IPL 2024: SRH have been on a run scoring spree this IPL season, managing to breach the 260 run mark on thee occasions so far and breaking the record for highest total ever in an IPL game. The Pat Cummins led side have also gone up in the IPL Points Table and are now placed on the 2nd position, right behind Rajasthan Royals, with 10 points to their name and a net run rate of 0.914. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

