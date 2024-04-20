DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a run-scoring spree this season, crossing the 200-run mark on three occasions and even matching and then breaking the highest-ever total in an IPL contest. SRH's attacking batting order has led to curiosity about what could happen next, with many wondering if the Hyderabad-based franchise could be the next to cross the 300-run mark in an IPL contest.

SRH opening batter Travis Head was asked about his team's batting prowess and the records that Sunrisers players could break in the next few games. Speaking to media ahead of the upcoming DC vs SRH clash, Head said, “It’s not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone’s terrified of when they come up against us and we have got to blow some teams out of the water before they have even walked out on the field."

Head also deep dive into SRH's approach for scoring big runs, stating that there will be games where the all-out aggressive approach may not work but Sunrisers are counting on having more good days than bad. He said, “There’s going to be a game where it may not come off and we’ve seen that against the Kings in the first half, but Nitish (Reddy) played an exceptional knock to get us to where we needed. Also to understand that yeah, it’s okay if it doesn’t work and we got to keep the belief and keep moving and hopefully we’ll have more good days than bad."

SRH's batters take on DC bowlers:

Sunrisers Hyderabad had set the record book ablaze with a total of 288 runs, the highest ever scored in an IPL match. SRH opener Travis Head also scored the fourth-highest century in the history of the cash-rich league, while Heinrich Klaasen (67 off 31 balls), Aiden Markram (32 off 17 balls) and Abdul Samad (37 off 10 balls) also contributed to the chase.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, secured a win against Gujarat Titans by restricting them to a miserly total of 89, thanks to some incredible bowling from Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar. Later on, the DC batsmen, led by Rishabh Pant, cruised to an easy 6-wicket win.

