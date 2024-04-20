DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Will Sunrisers breach the 300-run mark next? Travis Head says ‘everyone is terrified…’
DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Travis Head highlights the aggressive batting approach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, aiming to have more good days than bad. SRH set a record with 288 runs in an IPL game, while DC bowlers faced a tough challenge against their powerful lineup.
DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a run-scoring spree this season, crossing the 200-run mark on three occasions and even matching and then breaking the highest-ever total in an IPL contest. SRH's attacking batting order has led to curiosity about what could happen next, with many wondering if the Hyderabad-based franchise could be the next to cross the 300-run mark in an IPL contest.