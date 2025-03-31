DC vs SRH, RR vs CSK: Who won yesterday’s IPL matches in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam?

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious on a Super Sunday in the ongoing IPL 2025, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. For CSK and SRH, it was their second losses in the tournament while Rajasthan Royals picked up their first win in this edition.

Delhi Capitals on a roll Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to leave their second home - Visakhapatnam - with two wins from two matches. Delhi Capitals chased a modest total of 164 in just 16 overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2025.

Forty-year old Faf du Plessis (50, 27b), stroked his first fifty for the Delhi Capitals and laid the foundation for a comfortable chase. He was well supported by Abishek Porel (34 not out, 18b) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (38, 32b). KL Rahul, making his debut for Delhi Capitals, smashed three boundaries in his first four balls before getting out for 15 runs.

Left is right for Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc, playing for his third IPL team, registered a maiden five-wicket haul (5/35) in T20s. The Australian got the better of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy in his first spell. He returned to clean up the innings, thanks to great catches by Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel. Kuldeep Yadav (3/22), kept things tight at one end and took the wicket of SRH’s top-scorer, Aniket Verma.

Aniket Verma, the new six-hitting sensation Twenty three-year-old Aniket Verma from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, grabbed everyone’s attention with a blistering 41-ball 74 against the Delhi Capitals. Walking in at 25/3, Aniket had a tough rebuilding to start with. It soon became 37/4 in 4.1 overs. Unperturbed by the situation, he took the attacking option and was particularly brutal to Axar Patel. His six-hitting spree ended at the hands of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who timed his jump to perfection on the boundary.

Riyan Parag’s farewell gift to Guwahati Local hero Riyan Parag led Rajasthan Royals from the front with astute captaincy and inspired his troops with a stunning catch to dismiss the dangerous Shivam Dube. Chasing Rajasthan Royals' 182/9, CSK managed 176/6, thus losing by 6 runs in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals managed to get their first points on the table, which left Mumbai Indians as the only winless team of the league.

Nitish Rana powers Rajasthan Royals After flop shows in the first two games, Nitish Rana (81 off 36 balls) scored his maiden fifty for his new side and threatened to push the Rajasthan Royals total well beyond 200. Ravichandran Ashwin brought CSK into the game by outfoxing Nitish Rana.

The off-spinner bowled a wide ball, which dragged Nitish Rana outside of the crease for MS Dhoni to perform a simple stumping. Earlier, Nitish Rana stroked his fastest IPL fifty (off 21 balls), and clobbered 33 from 13 balls off Ravichandran Ashwin.

CSK’s powerless batting Stephen Fleming, speaking to the press after the defeat to RCB on Friday, proclaimed that his team has the batting depth, although he acknowledged the fact they may not start hitting from ball one. However, CSK didn’t hit a boundary in the first 22 balls of their chase, a number far too many for any batting lineup.

CSK’s powerplay run rate of 7.4 is easily the lowest of IPL 2025. Jofra Archer steamed in and set the tone by bowling a maiden over. He also accounted for the key wicket of Rachin Ravindra for a four-ball duck. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s decision to stick to no.3 position isn’t helping the team’s cause.

Ruturaj Gaikwad perishes to Wanindu Hasaranga Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal in the penultimate ball of the 16th over proved to be the turning point of the match. Ruturaj uncharacteristically decided to take on Wanindu Hasaranga, who was just two balls away from finishing his spell, despite smashing the Sri Lankan for a six off the previous ball. The Sri Lankan finished with impressive figures of 4/35 from his 4 overs.

Also Read | WATCH: Hasaranga brings out Pushpa celebration after Parag stunner