De Klerk fireworks guide Bengaluru to victory in WPL opener

South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk hammered 20 runs in the final over for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's thrilling last-ball win over defending champions Mumbai Indians Friday to kick off the season's Women's Premier League.

De Klerk made an unbeaten 63 as she guided Bengaluru to 157-7 for a three-wicket win as they chased down Mumbai's 154-6.

Her unbeaten 63 came off 44 balls with seven fours and two sixes at the DY Patil Stadium.

She also took 4-26 in the Mumbai innings to claim the player-of-the match award.

Advertisement

"If it is your day, you have to ensure you cash in," De Klerk said after the game.

Bengaluru won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Mumbai lost early wickets and slipped to 67-4 before a fifth-wicket stand of 82 in just 49 deliveries between Sajeevan Sajana (45) and Nicola Carey (40) dragged them up to 154-6.

Bengaluru got off to a frenetic start with Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris matching each other stroke for stroke.

They took 11 off the first over from Nat Sciver-Brunt and 20 from the third to race to 40 before Shabnim Ismail removed Mandhana for 18.

Bengaluru slumped to 65-5 in the eighth over before De Klerk and Arundhati Reddy reignited the chase and added 52 to take them within 38 runs of the target.

Advertisement

As Carey returned to take two wickets in the 17th over, it looked like a difficult ask for Bengaluru.

Needing 18 off the final over from Sciver-Brunt, De Klerk was unable to score off the first two balls.

The third went flying over long-off for six and De Klerk pumped the next one behind square for four.

With eight still needed from two balls, De Klerk smeared the fifth for another six over midwicket before clubbing the last ball back over the bowler's head to win the game.