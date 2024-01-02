‘Death of Test cricket..’: Australia's Steve Waugh warns ICC, BCCI, says ‘can’t allow profits to define legacy'
Steve Waugh's remarks come as South Africa announced its second-string squad for the Test series in New Zealand. South Africa's uncapped player Niel Brand will lead the team against the mighty Kiwis
The popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other domestic cricket tournaments of the world showcases the transformation in cricket. Once cherished for its Test format, the post-modern world seems too busy to appreciate the longest format of the game. After the announcement of South Africa's Test squad for the New Zealand tour, former Australia captain Steve Waugh couldn't stop himself from raising concerns over the future of Test cricket and even called it a “defining moment in the death of Test cricket".