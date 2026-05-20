Deepak Chahar’s ‘chit from pocket’ celebration after Finn Allen's wicket steals show in KKR vs MI IPL 2026 | Watch video

Deepak Chahar delivered both an early breakthrough and a memorable celebration in a high-voltage IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), on Wednesday (May 20). The right-arm pacer not only took an early wicket but also celebrated in a unique style that lit up the stadium. The viral video of his special ‘chit from pocket’ gesture became trending across platforms.

Deepak Chahar's special celebration It all happened in the very first over of the match. Deepak Chahar bowled Finn Allen and got him out bowled. Chahar had the last laugh as he mimicked removing a chit from his pocket and showed it to the crowd. The delivery was a clever back-of-a-length ball outside off. Looking aggressive, Finn Allen tried to smash it through the off-side but got an inside edge that rattled his stumps. The New Zealand opener had smacked two quick boundaries and seemed set for a big innings, but he was dismissed for just 8 runs off 5 balls. Chahar’s clever variation and pinpoint accuracy proved too good for the dangerous opener.

Chahar pretended to pull out a small chit from his pocket and flashing it towards the spectators, the experienced pacer added a fun and personal touch to the big rivalry match. This light-hearted gesture quickly went viral, with fans praising the creativity and humour behind it.

Removing Finn Allen so early was a huge boost for Mumbai Indians. The explosive opener is known for giving his team flying starts, and Chahar’s brilliant execution in the powerplay set the perfect tone for MI’s bowling effort.

What happened in the match so far Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first under overcast skies at Eden Gardens. Mumbai Indians batted first and faced early trouble. They slumped to 57/4 in just 8 overs, with Cameron Green picking up two quick wickets and a stunning catch to remove Rohit Sharma. Rain then interrupted play, forcing a short delay.

After the resumption, MI’s middle order showed fight. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship with a useful partnership, while lower-order cameos helped the visitors reach 147/8 in 20 overs. Spinners from KKR kept things tight in the middle phase, restricting the scoring rate. The rain break did not reduce overs, but it clearly affected MI’s momentum after a shaky start.

Now in the chase, KKR lost Finn Allen in the first over to Deepak Chahar’s brilliant delivery and celebration. The home side will need a strong recovery from the middle order to chase down the target of 148. With the game evenly poised after the early drama, both teams are fighting hard in what has become a typical high-stakes IPL contest full of twists.