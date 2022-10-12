After Jasprit Bumrah, another pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia."Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

