Deepti Sharma overtakes Australian Megan Schutt for WT20I world record; closes in on legendary fellow Jhulan Goswami

Deepti Sharma overtakes Australian Megan Schutt for WT20I world record; closes in on legendary fellow Jhulan Goswami

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Dec 2025, 10:16 PM IST
India's Deepti Sharma during the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka.
India's Deepti Sharma during the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Deepti Sharma overtook Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt on Tuesday for most wickets in women's T20Is during the fifth and final game against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthampuram. The feat came after Deepti trapped Sri Lankan Nilakshika Silva in front.

With this wicket, Deepti now has 152 wickets in the shortest format of the game in women's cricket as compared Schutt's 151. Pakistan's Nida Dar is third in the list with 144 scalps.

It has been a career-defining year for Deepti. An architect of India's first-ever ICC Women's World Cup win, Deepti was named the Player of the Tournament for her 20 wickets and 200-plus runs in the global event, thus becoming the first to do so in a singe edition of the event.

In the final against South Africa, Deepti's five-wicket haul and 58 runs also earned her the Player of the Match award. The no.1 ranked all-rounder in T20Is also became the first Indian to enter the 150 club in the format

Most wickets in women's T20Is

PlayerWickets
Deepti Sharma (India)152
Meghan Shutt (Australia)151
Nida Dar (Pakistan)144
Henriette Ishimwe (Rwanda)144
Sophie Ecclestone142

In the process, Deepti also closed in on fellow legendary Jhulan Goswami for most wickets in women's international cricket. Deepti currently has 334 wickets as compared to Goswami's 355. England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt is second on the list with 335 wickets.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsDeepti Sharma overtakes Australian Megan Schutt for WT20I world record; closes in on legendary fellow Jhulan Goswami
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.