Deepti Sharma shines as India Women's cricket team secures historic Test victory against England
India's women's cricket team created history on Saturday as they clinched a maiden home Test victory against England. India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma punished the England cricket team with first bat and then a 9-wicket haul. India's 347-run victory against England is the biggest margin of victory in the women's cricket team. The strong performance will surely provide the Indian women's cricket team with more confidence in the Test match against Australia next week.