Defying age! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma turn up the heat in Auckland during IND vs NZ 1st ODI with eyes on 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is 39. Virat Kohli is just a few hours shy of turning 38. Their ages do not define who they are. At the time when most cricketers hang up their boots for commentary, administration or other career options, Kohli and Rohit once against showed the whole world and especially the budding talents that age is just a number at the Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

Both Kohli and Rohit remain key figures in India's ODI setup as they continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, has accumulated 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries, while Rohit has scored 12,120 runs in the format, with 35 hundreds to his name.

But its not only their batting that stole the show at a packed Eden Park. Instead, it was their fielding, that made everyone go crazy.

Rohit Sharma starts off the proceedings Bowling first, India were always on top of the opposition right from the start. It was in the 22nd over, when captain Shubman Gill introduced spin for the very first time in the game. New Zealand were already four wickets down and Rohit's incredible athletism added more misery on the Kiwis.

Glenn Phillips gentry nudged into the leg-side and the former Indian captain was quick to rush to the ball at mid-wicket. There was a bit of yes-no between Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, that proved costly as Rohit's in-the-air underarm throw, was enough for Mitchell to fall short of the crease.

KL Rahul's quick glovework behind the wickets also deserves credit. Not to forget, Mitchell was a huge wicket for India at that stage, considering that fact that the right-hander had plundered four hundreds and two fifties in his last seven innings against India.

Virat Kohli raises the bar on the eve of birthday With Rohit raising the bar, Kohli going into the business too. Manning the second slip, the former Indian skipper first flung himself to his right to pluck the ball inches above the ground off Anshul Kamboj's bowling to send Nathan Smith back. He celebrates with a "Bow and Arrow" celebration.

While Rohit was out for a duck, Kohli made sure he gift himself an early birthday gift with an 80th half-century in ODIs. Kohli hit a brilliant 74 to lead India to a five-wicket win over New Zealand, with fifty coming off in just 35 balls, showing his enduring class.

On a night when no other batsman was able to flourish, Kohli immediately found his timing on a quick and bouncy wicket, playing a stunning array of pulls and hooks which left New Zealand's pace attack flummoxed. Kohli hit 13 fours and a six in his 51-ball stay, frequently attacking the short ball.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Top five highest team totals at Eden Park