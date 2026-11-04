Defying age! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma turn up the heat in Auckland during IND vs NZ 1st ODI with eyes on 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is 39. Virat Kohli is just a few hours shy of turning 38. Their ages do not define who they are. At the time when most cricketers hang up their boots for commentary, administration or other career options, Kohli and Rohit once against showed the whole world and especially the budding talents that age is just a number at the Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

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Both Kohli and Rohit remain key figures in India's ODI setup as they continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, has accumulated 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries, while Rohit has scored 12,120 runs in the format, with 35 hundreds to his name.

But its not only their batting that stole the show at a packed Eden Park. Instead, it was their fielding, that made everyone go crazy.

Rohit Sharma starts off the proceedings Bowling first, India were always on top of the opposition right from the start. It was in the 22nd over, when captain Shubman Gill introduced spin for the very first time in the game. New Zealand were already four wickets down and Rohit's incredible athletism added more misery on the Kiwis.

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Glenn Phillips gentry nudged into the leg-side and the former Indian captain was quick to rush to the ball at mid-wicket. There was a bit of yes-no between Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, that proved costly as Rohit's in-the-air underarm throw, was enough for Mitchell to fall short of the crease.

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KL Rahul's quick glovework behind the wickets also deserves credit. Not to forget, Mitchell was a huge wicket for India at that stage, considering that fact that the right-hander had plundered four hundreds and two fifties in his last seven innings against India.

Virat Kohli raises the bar on the eve of birthday With Rohit raising the bar, Kohli going into the business too. Manning the second slip, the former Indian skipper first flung himself to his right to pluck the ball inches above the ground off Anshul Kamboj's bowling to send Nathan Smith back. He celebrates with a "Bow and Arrow" celebration.

While Rohit was out for a duck, Kohli made sure he gift himself an early birthday gift with an 80th half-century in ODIs. Kohli hit a brilliant 74 to lead India to a five-wicket win over New Zealand, with fifty coming off in just 35 balls, showing his enduring class.

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On a night when no other batsman was able to flourish, Kohli immediately found his timing on a quick and bouncy wicket, playing a stunning array of pulls and hooks which left New Zealand's pace attack flummoxed. Kohli hit 13 fours and a six in his 51-ball stay, frequently attacking the short ball.

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Also Read | IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Top five highest team totals at Eden Park

Indian captain Shubman Gill and Kohli combined for a 113-run partnership, Gill adding 37 from 56 deliveries. In a rain-affected match, India chased down a reduced 143 for victory with 56 balls remaining and take a 1-0 lead.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in