Subscribe

Defying age! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma turn up the heat in Auckland during IND vs NZ 1st ODI with eyes on 2027 World Cup

Despite their ages, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned up the heat at the Eden Park in Auckland with their spectacular fielding. India won the rain-marred first ODI by five wickets, thus taking a 1-0 series lead.  

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Nov 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Virat Kohli (2nd from L) congratulates Rohit Sharma (2nd from L) after the latter made a run out against New Zealand in the first ODI.
Virat Kohli (2nd from L) congratulates Rohit Sharma (2nd from L) after the latter made a run out against New Zealand in the first ODI. (BCCI)
AI Quick Read

Rohit Sharma is 39. Virat Kohli is just a few hours shy of turning 38. Their ages do not define who they are. At the time when most cricketers hang up their boots for commentary, administration or other career options, Kohli and Rohit once against showed the whole world and especially the budding talents that age is just a number at the Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Both Kohli and Rohit remain key figures in India's ODI setup as they continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, has accumulated 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries, while Rohit has scored 12,120 runs in the format, with 35 hundreds to his name.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli betters Sachin Tendulkar's record as India take 1-0 lead

But its not only their batting that stole the show at a packed Eden Park. Instead, it was their fielding, that made everyone go crazy.

Rohit Sharma starts off the proceedings

Bowling first, India were always on top of the opposition right from the start. It was in the 22nd over, when captain Shubman Gill introduced spin for the very first time in the game. New Zealand were already four wickets down and Rohit's incredible athletism added more misery on the Kiwis.

Advertisement

Glenn Phillips gentry nudged into the leg-side and the former Indian captain was quick to rush to the ball at mid-wicket. There was a bit of yes-no between Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, that proved costly as Rohit's in-the-air underarm throw, was enough for Mitchell to fall short of the crease.

Advertisement

KL Rahul's quick glovework behind the wickets also deserves credit. Not to forget, Mitchell was a huge wicket for India at that stage, considering that fact that the right-hander had plundered four hundreds and two fifties in his last seven innings against India.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who has better batting record on New Zealand soil?

Virat Kohli raises the bar on the eve of birthday

With Rohit raising the bar, Kohli going into the business too. Manning the second slip, the former Indian skipper first flung himself to his right to pluck the ball inches above the ground off Anshul Kamboj's bowling to send Nathan Smith back. He celebrates with a "Bow and Arrow" celebration.

While Rohit was out for a duck, Kohli made sure he gift himself an early birthday gift with an 80th half-century in ODIs. Kohli hit a brilliant 74 to lead India to a five-wicket win over New Zealand, with fifty coming off in just 35 balls, showing his enduring class.

Advertisement

On a night when no other batsman was able to flourish, Kohli immediately found his timing on a quick and bouncy wicket, playing a stunning array of pulls and hooks which left New Zealand's pace attack flummoxed. Kohli hit 13 fours and a six in his 51-ball stay, frequently attacking the short ball.

Advertisement
Also Read | IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Top five highest team totals at Eden Park

Indian captain Shubman Gill and Kohli combined for a 113-run partnership, Gill adding 37 from 56 deliveries. In a rain-affected match, India chased down a reduced 143 for victory with 56 balls remaining and take a 1-0 lead.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsDefying age! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma turn up the heat in Auckland during IND vs NZ 1st ODI with eyes on 2027 World Cup
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts