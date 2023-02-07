Dinesh Karthik is one of the very few cricketers who have displayed extreme perseverance during their careers. He is also one of those players who engage with fans regularly, but on Tuesday one of his fans trolled him for his performance in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

Karthik was quick to reply and ask the person to delete the tweet. He also added an emoji that expressed embarrassment over his performance.

Delete this right now 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/lKsFtS7YUS — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 7, 2023

The user was talking about Karthik's performance where he made just 6 runs in 25 balls in a crucial semi-final against New Zealand. India ultimately lost that match and was knocked out of the ODI World Cup by Kiwis. The fans of Indian cricket still remember that loss as one of the most hurtful.

The catch by James Neesham which dismissed Karthik is counted as one of the best catches of the tournament.

While chasing a target of 240 runs, the New Zealand bowlers did extremely well and kept dismissing Indian batsmen one after another. Nobody can forget that intense run-out in which Dhoni was dismissed, the last hope for more than a billion people.

Karthik fans also defended him on Twitter. One said “I don’t think why this innings is criticised so much. On a pitch where Rohit and Kohli struggled, DK was asked to come in at No 5 ahead of MSD and HP And DK literally didn’t have any match batting practice in the whole tournament."

“I really thought you were going to take it to the finish line with mad yet to come. You looked comfortable for all those 24 balls. If not for that freakish catch by neesham, who knows what would have happened," said another.

Dinesh Karthik will be starting a stint as a commentator for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy which will start on Thursday in Nagpur.