Deleted video: Australia cricketers mock India’s handshake row with Pakistan, make insulting gestures | Watch

Australian cricketers, both men and women, have mocked at India’s “no-handshake” stance with Pakistan. Players like Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and Alyssa Healy poked fun at Team India’s recent controversy at the Asia Cup 2025.

"We all know India is on its way. But we've identified one critical weakness," says one of the Kayo Sports anchors.

“We know that they're not huge fans of the traditional greeting,” says the other anchor while making a handshake gesture.

“So, we can throw them off before we've even bowled a ball,” he suggests.

Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell mockingly try the fist-and-palm gesture. Women's Captain Alyssa Healy thumbed her nose and wiggled the remaining fingers as a teasing gesture.

Spinner Sophie Molineux then uses the “Italian salute”. The “up yours” gesture is generally meant to insult people. Then, she goes ahead and uses her middle fingers.

In the now-deleted video by Kayo Sports, Australia Men’s Captain Mitchell Marsh then suggests the “finger in the ice cup” gesture as a replacement of the traditional handshake.

Then, the players suggest “healing hands” and “salt on the popcorn” gestures.

“What about the shooter?” Hazlewood jokingly asks. The entire team then bursts into laughter.

While the original video seems to have been deleted by Kayo Sports, a few other users have shared it online. One Indian cricket fan shared it on YouTube and suggested they should do the “Sandpaper on the ball” gesture. The user reminded the Australian players of a past incident, in which Virat Kohli had used that gesture to tease Australian cricketers.

Sandpapergate The said gesture mockingly refers to one of the biggest scandals in Australia cricket. The 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal, also called “Sandpapergate”, shocked the cricket world.

During a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, Australian player Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to tamper with the ball for extra swing. When spotted, he tried to hide it in his trousers.

After the day’s play, Bancroft and captain Steve Smith admitted the plan was made by the team’s leadership group, led by David Warner.