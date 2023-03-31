Delhi Capitals announce Abishek Porel as replacement for Rishabh Pant1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Abhishek Porel has played 16 first-class, three List A and three T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket
The Delhi Capitals announced Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as a replacement for Rishabh Pant for the Indian Premier League 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×