Delhi Capitals Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Delhi Captilas have confirmed in a new video that they will be announcing their skipper for IPL 2025 season on Friday at 9:30AM. The IPL franchise were led by Rishabh Pant for the last few years and decision could potentially impact future of franchise for the next 3 years.
Axar Patel and KL Rahul are seen as the frontrunners to lead the Delhi Capitals side after the franchise failed to retain captain Rishabh Pant. Rahul has previous experience of captaining IPL franchises like Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Patel has been with Delhi Capitals for a long time and enjoys the trust of the team management.
While KL Rahul was seen as the ideal choice to lead Delhi Capitals, new reports have recently emerged that the veteran player has turned down the offer to lead the franchise and has opted to focus on his batting. Once one of the most fluent players in the IPL, Rahul has been seen taking on too much responsibility at the start of the innings, leading to a decline in his strike rate. His critics have often suggested that relieving him of the captaincy could help the batsman return to batting with freedom.
Speaking on his international journey so far, KL Rahul said, "It has been an incredible journey--what a privilege it is to represent my country and live my dream for so many years. Playing for India is something I aspired to do since childhood, and I feel extremely grateful and fortunate to have had this opportunity. The journey has been filled with challenges--there have been highs and lows, and I have experienced everything an athlete possibly can."
Rahul will represent Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
Delhi Capitals Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: A new report has recently surfaced suggesting that KL Rahul is not ready to accept the DC management's offer to become the franchise's new captain. If this turns out to be true, DC will be left with only one option of naming Axar Patel as their captain, unless they want to pull a wild card at the last moment.