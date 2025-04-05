Delhi Capitals end 15-year wait in IPL in Chennai with a 25-run win against CSK; Fortress Chepauk? Not anymore.

Streaks are meant to be broken

The last time Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) defeated Chennai Super Kings in IPL, CSK had won 0 IPL titles and none of the current Delhi Capitals squad members had made their IPL debut. The fans of Delhi Capitals no longer have to carry the burden. Axar Patel's men did the unthinkable in expected fashion.

KL Rahul's 51-ball 77 powered Delhi Capitals to a competitive 183. CSK's innings once again faltered in the powerplay, eventually limping to 158. Delhi Capitals romped home by 25 runs.

Fortress Chepauk? not anymore Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wait was much worse than that of Delhi Capitals. RCB ended their 17-year losing streak by thrashing CSK by 50 runs, earlier this season. Here's a list comprising the long wait teams had to endure all these years in Chennai.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 17 years (2008 to 2025) RCB beat CSK by 50 Runs on March 28. Rajat Patidar's fifty and the new ball pairing of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended an agonising wait.

Delhi Capitals - 15 years (2010 to 2025) KL Rahul's 77 helped DC to end their 7-game losing run

Rajasthan Royals - 15 years (2008 to 2023) | 6 matches Sandeep Sharma's sensational 20th over arrested the slide. R Ashwin, the current CSK player, was the player of the match for his all-round efforts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 years (Since 2013) | 5 matches The one streak which is still alive and CSK will be hoping to maintain the streak when they host SRH on April 25

Kolkata Knight Riders - 11 years (2012 to 2023) | 4 matches KKR posted a comprehensive win, thanks to spin-twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy and fifties from Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana