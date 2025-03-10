Delhi Capitals’ Harry Brook likely to get 2-year ban from Indian Premier League; here’s what happened with Englishman

Harry Brook is likely to get banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next two years after the England batter pulled out of the IPL 2025 on Sunday. The right hander was acquired by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year for ₹6.25 crore. Notably, franchise had signed Harry Brook in the previous edition also but the batter backed out and didn't travel to India.

The 26-year-old admitted that England cricket is going through a critical phase and he wants to commit to the national team at the moment. England were recently ousted from the group stages of the Champions Trophy 2025. Post the ouster in Pakistan, Jos Buttler also stepped down as England' white-ball captain.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters. I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level," Harry Brook wrote in an apology.

Harry brook admitted that his decision to pull out of IPL 2025 is beyond everybody's understanding. "I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive," he concluded.

Why Harry Book will be banned from IPL? Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the IPL governing council introduced a new rule last September regarding overseas players, who opt to withdraw from the league after being picked in the auction.

“Any (overseas) player who registers for (an) auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons,” the IPL governing council said to all the franchises. The things are different in case of an injury for any overseas players.

