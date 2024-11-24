Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE Updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Delhi Capitals will look to start afresh in IPL 2025 with a new coaching staff and a new captain as they enter the mega auction with a lot of shopping to do. Having finished sixth in the points table in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals chose to retain just four players - Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and uncapped Avishek Porel.

With head coach Ricky Ponting already released, the biggest surprise came on the retention day when Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-McGurk didn't find their names among the retained players. While Fraser-McGurk grabbed the limelight at the top of the order with his extraordinary hitting, Pant showed why he still among the most-sought middle-order batters in world cricket.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals have two right-to-match (RTM) cards left and ₹73 crore in purse and are expected to rope in some of the big names in the world of cricket. If speculations are to be believed, IPL 2024 title-winning KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer might return to his former franchise.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding war to start in less than 1 hour

Replacing Ponting and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals have named Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as head coach and Director of Cricket respectively. They have also roped in former India pacer Munaf Patel as the bowling coach.

“I've earned my stripes to be here and I really feel that there will be good decisions made and good things that could happen for DC in the years to come,” Badani said.

Advertisement

“You will see a lot more strategising, you will see a very silent coach, who works in the background. I prefer to let my work do the talking. I've been blessed with some success in the T20 cricket purely because I genuinely believe that I have the passion towards coaching, and I think I can make an impact,” he added.

Marquee Set 1: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc

Marquee Set 2: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Delhi Capitals full list of players bought in IPL 2025 Mitchell Starc ( ₹11.75 crore)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 retained players list Axar Patel ( ₹16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( ₹10 crore), Avishek Porel ( ₹4 crore)

Advertisement