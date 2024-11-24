DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are two teams in the Indian Premier League that have similar demands from the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Both have released their captains and are in search for wicketkeepers too. While KKR released IPL 2024-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals let go Rishabh Pant. However, the keeping duties might go to uncapped Abishek Porel, whom Delhi Capitals have retained.
Speculations are rife that Iyer might go to Delhi Capitals, having led the franchise previously. For the unknown, KKR have retained all six players and have no right-to-match cards left. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have two RTMs left, having retained only four.
As far as pirce purse is concerned, Delhi Capitals enter the auction room with ₹73 crore while KKR have ₹51 crore left in their kitty.
Delhi Capitals retained players for IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel ( ₹16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( ₹10 crore), Abishek Porel ( ₹p4 crore)
KKR retained players for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh ( ₹13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy ( ₹12 crore), Sunil Narine ( ₹12 crore), Andre Russell ( ₹12 crore), Harshit Rana ( ₹4 crore), Ramandeep Singh ( ₹4 crore).
For Delhi, they have Hemang Badani as new coach in place of Ricky Ponting, who went to Punjab Kings. Former India cricketer Munaf Patel has also joined in as DC bowling coach.
After the departure of mentor Gautam Gambhir, who took up India job, West Indies great Dwayne Bravo has replaced the India. Can Bravo deliver in KKR?
Delhi Capitals too need a captain and enter the auction with ₹73 crore. They have retained four players and released the likes of Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-Mcgurk.
KKR are the defending champions and have retained six players. They enter the auction with ₹51 crore and have no RTMs left. They need a captain too after Shreyas Iyer was released.
