LIVE UPDATES

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders search for a captain

1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Koushik Paul

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders enter the auction in search of a captain primarily. The IPL 2025 mega auction starts at 3 PM IST.  

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Both KKR and Delhi Capitals have new faces in their backroom staff. (Kolkata Knight Riders)Premium
DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are two teams in the Indian Premier League that have similar demands from the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Both have released their captains and are in search for wicketkeepers too. While KKR released IPL 2024-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals let go Rishabh Pant. However, the keeping duties might go to uncapped Abishek Porel, whom Delhi Capitals have retained.

Speculations are rife that Iyer might go to Delhi Capitals, having led the franchise previously. For the unknown, KKR have retained all six players and have no right-to-match cards left. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have two RTMs left, having retained only four. 

As far as pirce purse is concerned, Delhi Capitals enter the auction room with 73 crore while KKR have 51 crore left in their kitty. 

Delhi Capitals retained players for IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel ( 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( 10 crore), Abishek Porel ( p4 crore)

KKR retained players for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh ( 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy ( 12 crore), Sunil Narine ( 12 crore), Andre Russell ( 12 crore), Harshit Rana ( 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh ( 4 crore).   

24 Nov 2024, 01:38:33 PM IST

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Huge shake up in DC family

For Delhi, they have Hemang Badani as new coach in place of Ricky Ponting, who went to Punjab Kings. Former India cricketer Munaf Patel has also joined in as DC bowling coach. 

24 Nov 2024, 01:37:32 PM IST

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Can Bravo match Gambhir?

After the departure of mentor Gautam Gambhir, who took up India job, West Indies great Dwayne Bravo has replaced the India. Can Bravo deliver in KKR?  

24 Nov 2024, 01:21:30 PM IST

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: DJ Bravo in the house 

24 Nov 2024, 01:17:10 PM IST

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals need a captain too 

Delhi Capitals too need a captain and enter the auction with 73 crore. They have retained four players and released the likes of Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-Mcgurk.  

24 Nov 2024, 01:16:01 PM IST

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: KKR enter with ₹51 crore

KKR are the defending champions and have retained six players. They enter the auction with 51 crore and have no RTMs left. They need a captain too after Shreyas Iyer was released.

24 Nov 2024, 12:58:41 PM IST

DC, KKR IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the IPL 2025 auction day. In this space we will discuss Delhi Capital and KKR only along with the live updates from the auction related to this two franchises. 

