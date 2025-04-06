Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen leaves IPL 2025 midway after dream start, to return before MI clash; here’s why

After a dream start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this year, Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen has taken a short break and will be linking with the squad ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals have won all three matches so far in IPL 2025.

According to a TOI report, Kevin Pietersen, who had captained England during his playing days and played for Delhi Capitals before in IPL, flew to Maldives on Sunday for a short break.

Under the leadership of Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings on April 5. Their next match is on April 10 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.