For the first time in the 16th edition of Tata IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals registered a victory on 20 April. The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets at their homeground -- Arun Jaitley Stadium -- in Delhi.

With rain playing a spoilsport, playing hide and seek, the match started late after multiple inspection. The toss finally took place at 8:30 pm.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders and the match kicked off at 8:30 pm, instead of 7:30 pm.

Dominating the powerplay with the bowling attack, Delhi Capital bowlers clinched 3 wickets of KKR in 6 overs, with controlling the runs rate at 6.00.

On the other side, KKR batters continued to struggle and the squad continued to loose wickets at quick interval. By the time 15 overs were completed, KKR scored 98 runs after losing 8 wickets.

However, in the last over of DC's Mukesh Kumar, KKR's power hitter Andre Russell a hat-trick of sixes that led the team to put 127 on scoreboard. But by the end of 20 overs, KKR lost all its wickets.

For DC, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets each, while Mukesh Kumar clinched one.

Chasing 128 runs in 20 overs, both the DC opener -- skipper David Warner -- once again showed why he is the skipper of the squad. He scored 57 runs in 41 balls, despite the team kept on losing wickets like in previous fixture. However, by the end, DC managed to register its first win in TATA IPL 2023.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy clicked two wickets -- including of David Warner, while Anukul Roy and skipper Nitish Rana also clinched two wicket each.

Even after this win, Delhi Capitals is still at the bottom of the IPL points tally, while KKR stands at the 8th spot.

