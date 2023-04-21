Delhi Capitals open account for first time in TATA IPL 2023, beats KKR by 4 wickets2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:23 AM IST
- Chasing a target of 128 runs, Delhi Capitals batters finished the match with 4 balls remaining.
For the first time in the 16th edition of Tata IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals registered a victory on 20 April. The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets at their homeground -- Arun Jaitley Stadium -- in Delhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×