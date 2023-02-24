Delhi Capitals partners Viacom18 for Indian Premier League
The franchise has said it has 14 million fans across its social media profiles. The association with the broadcaster will take the team closer to its audience across the country through the OTT app, JioCinema
New Delhi: Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals has announced a digital-first partnership with Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 Media, the digital rights holder of the league, and global rights holder for Women’s Premier League (WPL). The team said the partnership give its fans access to content from their franchisees across the two marquee T20 leagues.
