New Delhi: Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals has announced a digital-first partnership with Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 Media, the digital rights holder of the league, and global rights holder for Women’s Premier League (WPL). The team said the partnership give its fans access to content from their franchisees across the two marquee T20 leagues.

The franchise has said it has 14 million fans across its social media profiles. The association with the broadcaster will take the team closer to its audience across the country through the OTT app, JioCinema.

“We are thrilled to partner with them and reach out to a wider fan base through their incredible digital footprint. We’ve built a strong digital presence in the last few years. Our association will take our engagement on digital to a whole new level. We believe this partnership will enable our fans unprecedented access to the exciting universe of Delhi Capitals through the app," said Delhi Capitals‘ CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra.

“The partnership will help augment our digital proposition and give fans a compelling reason to watch exciting exclusive surround content complementing the live coverage of IPL and WPL matches on the platform. The association will bring the fans closer to the Delhi Capitals,“ said the broadcaster’s sports head of strategy and partnerships, Hursh Shrivastava.

Delhi Capitals will open its Women’s Premier League campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 5 March at the Brabourne Stadium, while the men’s team will face Lucknow Super Giants for their first match on 1 April.

At the start of 2023, the broadcaster said it has signed content creators for the IPL, such as cricket experts Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra.

Mint reported that the media right auction for IPL last year generated ₹48,390 crore for the BCCI. As per its rules, 50% of the revenue, or about ₹24,195 crore, will be shared with the 10 franchises over five years.