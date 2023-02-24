Delhi Capitals partners Viacom18 for Indian Premier League

“We are thrilled to partner with them and reach out to a wider fan base through their incredible digital footprint. We’ve built a strong digital presence in the last few years. Our association will take our engagement on digital to a whole new level. We believe this partnership will enable our fans unprecedented access to the exciting universe of Delhi Capitals through the app," said Delhi Capitals‘ CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}