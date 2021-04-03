Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-191 min read . 04:59 PM IST
- Patel is the second IPL player to have returned a positive report after Nitish Rana
- He recently got 27 wickets in three Tests in his debut series against England
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' and India all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and kept in isolation, the IPL franchise said on Saturday.
Patel is the second IPL player to have returned a positive report after Nitish Rana. The left-handed Kolkata Knight Riders batsman had initially tested positive for COVID-19 but later returned a negative report.
"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive," the franchise said in a statement.
"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery."
Axar recently got 27 wickets in three Tests in his debut series against England.
Meanwhile, a positive case has also emerged from Chennai Super Kings' media content team.
The member isn't a part of the bio-bubble. The team's training schedule remains unaffected.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
