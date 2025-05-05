Delhi Capitals recreate ‘Peddi’ movie sequence ahead of SRH clash in IPL, here's how Ram Charan responds

The Delhi Capitals have made a mark ahead of their Indian Premier League match, away to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs head to an exciting finish.

The Delhi side released a video ahead of their clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to the background audio from the upcoming film titled “Peddi”.

Be prepared, says Ram Charan The video starts with a drone shot of the famous Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad and then continues to a montage of DC players in action.

Actor Ram Charan, who is the lead in the movie, shared DC's video on his social media platforms with the caption, “Thank you @DelhiCapitals for the Massive Recreation of #PeddiFirstShot. Wishing you all the best for today's Match. Just be prepared @SunRisers might comeback stronger.”

Peddi, Ram Charan's next project, is a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The movie is slotted for a tentative release next year, on March 27, 2026, and marks Charan's 16th film in his career.

Charan is featured in the movie in a rugged, intense avatar and the storyline is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. The movie follows a spirited villager who inspires his community through the power of sports, specifically cricket.

Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. AR Rahman is the music director for the film.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 SRH, sitting 9th in the IPL standings with 6 points, still have a mathematical chance for a to-4 finish as they still have four matches left in the league stage.

