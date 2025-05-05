Flash Offer

Delhi Capitals recreate ‘Peddi’ movie sequence ahead of SRH clash in IPL, here's how Ram Charan responds

The Delhi side released a video ahead of their clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to the background audio from Ram Charan's upcoming film titled “Peddi”.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published5 May 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Ram Charan is featured in the movie in a rugged, intense avatar and the storyline is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)

The Delhi Capitals have made a mark ahead of their Indian Premier League match, away to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs head to an exciting finish.

Advertisement

The Delhi side released a video ahead of their clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to the background audio from the upcoming film titled “Peddi”.

Be prepared, says Ram Charan

The video starts with a drone shot of the famous Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad and then continues to a montage of DC players in action.

Also Read | SRH vs DC: KL Rahul comes out barefoot to receive small gift from fan; watch

Actor Ram Charan, who is the lead in the movie, shared DC's video on his social media platforms with the caption, “Thank you @DelhiCapitals for the Massive Recreation of #PeddiFirstShot. Wishing you all the best for today's Match. Just be prepared @SunRisers might comeback stronger.”

Watch here:

Advertisement

Peddi, Ram Charan's next project, is a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The movie is slotted for a tentative release next year, on March 27, 2026, and marks Charan's 16th film in his career.

Also Read | Peddi first glimpse: Ram Charan hits it out of the park as a rugged cricketer

Charan is featured in the movie in a rugged, intense avatar and the storyline is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. The movie follows a spirited villager who inspires his community through the power of sports, specifically cricket.

Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. AR Rahman is the music director for the film.

Also Read | Ram Charan's Peddi first look revealed: What we know so far about the movie

SRH vs DC IPL 2025

SRH, sitting 9th in the IPL standings with 6 points, still have a mathematical chance for a to-4 finish as they still have four matches left in the league stage. 

Advertisement

They will host DC, fifth in the table with 12 points from 10 games, in Match 55 of IPL 2025. 

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsDelhi Capitals recreate ‘Peddi’ movie sequence ahead of SRH clash in IPL, here's how Ram Charan responds
First Published:5 May 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App