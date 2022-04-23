This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IPL 2022: Rishab Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction
Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Rishab Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50% of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Shardul Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals doesn't stand for what happened in the last over against Rajasthan Royals, asserted assistant coach Shane Watson, adding that the players have to accept umpire's decision and it is completely "unacceptable" for someone to enter the field of play.
Drama ensued in the Rajasthan Royals' 15-run win over Delhi Capitals on Friday when the third delivery off the final over, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six but the DC camp demanded it be called a no ball for height.
It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.
Skipper Rishabh Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out while DC assistant coach Praveen Amre went into the playing arena.
"Look, it was very disappointing what happened in that last over. We weren't able to put things together for long enough throughout that game up until that point," Watson said at the post-match press conference.
"In the end, Delhi Capitals don't stand for what happened in the final over. The umpire's decision, whether it's right or wrong, we have to accept. Someone running onto the field. It's not acceptable, we simply weren't good enough."