Delhi Capitals script IPL history for first time in 18 years, beat RCB to remain unbeaten in 2025 season

Delhi Capitals scripted history on Thursday when they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to remain the only unbeaten team in this edition.

Notably, this is the first team Delhi Capitals have registered four wins on the trot in the first four matches in the IPL. So far, Delhi Capitals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Chasing a modest 164, Delhi Capitals stuttered at the start but KL Rahul's composed knock of 93 not out from 53 balls with six sixes and seven fours did the job for his side. Tristan Stubbs also played a crucial role with his 38 not out from 23 balls.

Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a tight spell of 4-0-26-2 for RCB but they just did not have enough runs on the board. Earlier, Tim David's late 20-ball 37 not out and Phil Salt's fireworks (37 off 17 balls) had lifted a struggling RCB to 163 for seven in their 20 overs.

IPL Points table 2025 updated After Delhi Capitals' win over RCB, the Axar Patel-led side are placed second in the points table with eight points from four games. Gujarat Titans, also with eight points and a better net-run rate are on top. RCB are placed third with six points.