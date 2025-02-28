Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians score after 1 overs is 10/0

4 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Livemint

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 10/0 after 1 overs, Yastika Bhatia at 5 runs and Hayley Matthews at 5 runs

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 13 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 28 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Mumbai Indians squad -
Harmanpreet Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail

28 Feb 2025, 07:34:06 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 10/0 after 1 overs

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 5 (3)
Hayley Matthews 5 (3)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 0/10 (1)

28 Feb 2025, 07:08:05 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita.

28 Feb 2025, 07:08:05 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Delhi (Playing XI) - Meg Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(WK), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey.

28 Feb 2025, 06:36:01 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
Match 13 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

