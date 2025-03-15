Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final live stream: How to watch DEL-W vs MI-W, pitch report, weather forecast

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will square off for one last time in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 in the summit clash on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, in a repeat of 2023 final. Two of most consistent sides in WPL, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping to lift the trophy for the second time, while Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals aim to end their title drought.

While Delhi Capitals secured a direct entry into the WPL 2025 final due to a superior net run rate, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants in te Wliminator to secure a summit clash spot.

Advertisement

Also Read | WPL’s Kashvee Gautam shares fan girl moment with Hardik Pandya

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final match details Delhi Capitals women will take on Mumbai Indians women in the final of the WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 15). The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash starts at 8 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior to the game.

Where to watch DC-W vs MI-W WPL final on TV? Star Sports is the official broadcasters of WPL 2025. The broadcast for WPL 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians start from 6:30 PM IST on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu HD.

Advertisement

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final on mobile? JioStar is the livestreaming partner of WPL 2025. Fans can watch the WPL 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on the go on JioStar app.

Also Read | WPL 2025 schedule: Check full list of matches for Women Premier League

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final weather forecast Based on AccuWeather report, the weather is expected to be perfect during the WPL 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians with clear skies and no chances of rain. The temperatures on March 15 will range from a high of 38°C to a low of 24°C.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final pitch report Known for its batting friendly conditions, the WPL 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. The pitch has favoured teams batting first, thus making the toss crucial. In three WPL 2025 matches so far at this venue, teams batting first have won all the games.

Advertisement

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final predicted playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque