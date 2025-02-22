Active Stocks
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025 to start at 07:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start at 07:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025Premium
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 22 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
UP Warriorz squad -
Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone

22 Feb 2025, 06:42:18 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match Details
Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

