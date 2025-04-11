Delhi Metro Rail Timings: Extra services to clear rush on IPL match days; operating hours extended

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the official operator of the Delhi Metro, has announced changes to its services on the days the home team, Delhi Capitals, play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing 76 extra train trips on match day by extending its last train timings by about 01-02 hours on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly using the Metro.

Delhi Gate metro station on the Violet Line is the closest station to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The last service from Kashmere Gate, the terminal station of the Violet line, usually starts at 11 pm. On the days of match, the last service will be at 12:25 am, an extension of 85 minutes.

IPL 2025 matches in Delhi Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, April 13, Sunday

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, April 16, Wednesday

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, April 27, Sunday

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 29, Tuesday

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, May 11, Sunday

The three Sunday fixtures will see Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill visit the capital city.

Delhi Capitals' sensational start Delhi Capitals started IPL 2025 on a great note, winning all four matches so far. It's also the first instance of Delhi Capitals winning their first four matches of the season. The Axar Patel-led side started the season with two wins at their secondary home venue, Visakhapatnam. Then they posted two impressive wins against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru.