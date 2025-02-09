Delhi Police celebrates Rohit Sharma's match-winning hundred on Sunday with a unique message after India defeated England by four wickets in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Out of form for a long time, Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI hundred came as a sense of relief for everyone, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting in just 10 day's time.

Came into the second ODI against England with a string low-scores against his name, Rohit Sharma shushed his doubters with a masterly 90-ball 119, also containing 12 fours and seven sixes.

Chasing 305 runs to win, the 37-year-old Indian skipper made the chase a lopsided affair, returning to his World Cup 2023 best with impeccable timing and effortless strokeplay. India cruised to the target in 44.3 overs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead going into the final ODI.

In a X post, Delhi Police urged their Odisha counterparts not to punish anyone in a cheeky way. “Dear @odisha_police This Ro hit and run case should not be punishable,” it said.

Rohit Sharma's knock also saw him surpass (10,987) Rahul Dravid’s 10,889 runs to enter the top-10 ODI run-scorers' list. He now requires 13 runs to complete 11,000 ODI runs.

The BCCI too celebrated Rohit Sharma's knock with a special message. It said, “They questioned his form. They doubted his intent. They whispered about retirement. But champions don’t fade—they rise when it matters the most. The story isn’t over yet."

On the other hand, Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings celebrated Rohit Sharma style of getting into three figures. The Indian captain first got into nineties with a huge six before dancing down the track against Adil Rashid for a boundary reach three figures.

“Nervous nineties? Woh kya hota hai?” Punjab Kings said.

Formers and present hail Rohit Even Rohit Sharma's current and former teammates also celebrated the Mumbaikar. “And he's back with a bang! Cannot keep the hitman quiet for long cracker of an innings with the bat doing all the talking @ImRo45,” Yuvraj Singh posted on X.