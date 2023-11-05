Delhi Pollution News: ICC, BCCI monitor AQI situation after Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancel World Cup training sessions
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is seeking expert advice to assess the pollution situation in Delhi ahead of Monday's match.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought expert advice to assess the pollution situation in the national capital Delhi. ICC said it was monitoring Delhi's air quality and took seriously "the wellbeing of all participants" ahead of Monday's match.
