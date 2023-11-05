The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought expert advice to assess the pollution situation in the national capital Delhi. ICC said it was monitoring Delhi's air quality and took seriously "the wellbeing of all participants" ahead of Monday's match.

"We are taking expert advice to assess the situation," their statement said.

"The ICC and our hosts the BCCI take the wellbeing of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi…We are taking expert advice to assess the situation," the Cricket body told Reuters news agency.

ICC's statement has come after toxic air forced Sri Lanka to cancel their training session on Saturday, disrupting their preparation for Monday's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in the heavily polluted city.

Bangladesh cricket team also cancelled its training on Friday because of the relentless air pollution in the national capital.

A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. The air quality index deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already banned the use of fireworks in post-match celebrations in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Six years ago, during the India vs Sri Lanka match in Delhi, several players vomited on the field because of the toxic air.

Air quality has been abysmal in Mumbai too. A layer of haze was visible in Marine Drive on Sunday morning.

Recently, England player Joe Root said it felt like they were "eating the air" in Mumbai.

India captain Rohit Sharma has also spoken about the worsening air quality.

"It is not ideal and everyone knows that," Rohit said on Wednesday worried about its impact, especially on children.

"Obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear," Rohit said.

"Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, or not discussing cricket, I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations."

