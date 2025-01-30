Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 15:50:10
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,599.50 -1.19%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.80 1.63%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.45 3.29%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.30 2.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.20 1.02%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as India star returns to domestic cricket
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as India star returns to domestic cricket

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Koushik Paul

Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Focus will be on Virat Kohli as the former India captain returns to domestic cricket after more than 12 years. The Delhi vs Railways match starts on 9:30 AM IST.  

Delhi Vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Virat Kohli will be a cynosure of all eyes. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Delhi Vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Virat Kohli will be a cynosure of all eyes. (HT_PRINT)

Delhi Vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: For the first time in many years, a Ranji Trophy match will see a full house when former India captain walks out in Delhi jersey for the first time in more than 12 years against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. 

Virat Kohli's participation in the Ranji Trophy comes after BCCI's strong directive for all the players to play domestic cricket when not on national duty. Similarly, his India teammates including Rohit Sharma have all played at least a Ranji Trophy game in this season.    

Meanwhile, Delhi are out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, a win for Railways will put them in contention for a place in the knockouts. 

Delhi vs Railways live streaming details

The Delhi vs Railways match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. For Jio SIM card users, they can watch the live stream for free.

Delhi vs Railways squads

Delhi: Ayush Badoni (C), Virat Kohli, Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Gusain, Gagan Vats, Sumit Mathur, Rahul Gahlot, Jitesh Singh, Vansh Bedi

Railways: Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Pratham Singh (C), Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Purnank Tyagi, Himanshu Sangwan, Kunal Yadav, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal, Ashutosh Sharma

30 Jan 2025, 07:00:24 AM IST

Delhi vs Railways LIVE Score: Railways need a win

For Delhi, this is an inconsequential match. But a win for Railways will put them in contention for a place in the knockouts.   

30 Jan 2025, 07:00:24 AM IST

Delhi vs Railways LIVE Score: Virat returns to Ranji Trophy 

The star attraction of this match will be Virat Kohli, who is returning to domestic cricket after more than 12 years. The last time Virat played a Ranji Trophy match was in 2012.

30 Jan 2025, 07:00:24 AM IST

Delhi vs. Railways LIVE Score: Welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of Delhi v Railways match in the Ranji Trophy from the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue