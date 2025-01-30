LIVE UPDATES

Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as India star returns to domestic cricket

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST

Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Focus will be on Virat Kohli as the former India captain returns to domestic cricket after more than 12 years. The Delhi vs Railways match starts on 9:30 AM IST.