Delhi Vs Railways, Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: For the first time in many years, a Ranji Trophy match will see a full house when former India captain walks out in Delhi jersey for the first time in more than 12 years against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.
Virat Kohli's participation in the Ranji Trophy comes after BCCI's strong directive for all the players to play domestic cricket when not on national duty. Similarly, his India teammates including Rohit Sharma have all played at least a Ranji Trophy game in this season.
Meanwhile, Delhi are out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, a win for Railways will put them in contention for a place in the knockouts.
Delhi vs Railways live streaming details
The Delhi vs Railways match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. For Jio SIM card users, they can watch the live stream for free.
Delhi vs Railways squads
Delhi: Ayush Badoni (C), Virat Kohli, Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Gusain, Gagan Vats, Sumit Mathur, Rahul Gahlot, Jitesh Singh, Vansh Bedi
Railways: Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Pratham Singh (C), Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Purnank Tyagi, Himanshu Sangwan, Kunal Yadav, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal, Ashutosh Sharma
The star attraction of this match will be Virat Kohli, who is returning to domestic cricket after more than 12 years. The last time Virat played a Ranji Trophy match was in 2012.
Welcome to the live coverage of Delhi v Railways match in the Ranji Trophy from the Arun Jaitley Stadium.