Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: All eyes on Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer as duo return from injuries; Will Kohli play?

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Just a few days ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODIs, the focus is once again on the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 as the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer return to action in the premier domestic one-day tournament for Punjab and Mumbai respectively. Both the players are returning from injuries.
While this will be Gill's first competitive cricket outing since his toe injury that ruled out the Indian T20I vice-captain from the final two game against South Africa last month. Prior to that he had neck spasm that made him miss the second Test and the three ODIs against the Proteas.
Punjab will take on Goa at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. Meanwhile, Goa will be have Arjun Tendulkar in their line-up. Arjun has recently been traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026.
The same goes for Iyer too as the Indian middle-order batter is playing his first match since the spleen injury he suffered in Australia last year in October. Iyer will lead Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.
At KSCA Ground in Alur, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will face Railways. However, it is still unsure about Virat Kohli's participation for Delhi. The former Indian captain played the first two rounds, scoring a hundred and a fifty for Delhi after his return to VHT for the first time since 2010.
Railways: Ansh Yadav, Pratham Singh, Sahab Yuvraj, Upendra Yadav(w), Ravi Singh, Raj Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Zubair Ali khan, Karn Sharma(c), Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Kush Marathe, Adarsh Singh, Akash Pandey, Suraj Ahuja, Mohammad Saif
Delhi: Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Simarjeet Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja
Before the start of the VHT 2025-26, Virat Kohli had reportedly promised three games for Delhi. He played the first two, helped his team win after scoring a hundred and a fifty. His third game for Delhi is yet to come with the fans hoped for it to be today. Sadly, Kohli won't be playing against Railways. “No, he is not available,” confirmed Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh as quoted by HT. Had Kohli played today, it would have pitted him against Himanshu Sangwan, who had dismissed the India star in te Ranji Trophy in 2024.
The spotlight will be on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as the duo return from respective injuries. Both Gill and Iyer have been added to the Indian ODI squad for the series against New Zealand, that starts on January 11. However, Iyer's return to national colours will depend on his fitness, as mentioned by the BCCI. In fact, Iyer has been named Mumbai captain for the rest of league games after Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to injury.
