Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: All eyes on Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer as duo return from injuries; Will Kohli play?

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Just a few days ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODIs, the focus is once again on the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 as the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer return to action in the premier domestic one-day tournament for Punjab and Mumbai respectively. Both the players are returning from injuries.

While this will be Gill's first competitive cricket outing since his toe injury that ruled out the Indian T20I vice-captain from the final two game against South Africa last month. Prior to that he had neck spasm that made him miss the second Test and the three ODIs against the Proteas.

Punjab will take on Goa at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. Meanwhile, Goa will be have Arjun Tendulkar in their line-up. Arjun has recently been traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026.

Goa cricket team vs Punjab cricket team scorecard

The same goes for Iyer too as the Indian middle-order batter is playing his first match since the spleen injury he suffered in Australia last year in October. Iyer will lead Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

At KSCA Ground in Alur, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will face Railways. However, it is still unsure about Virat Kohli's participation for Delhi. The former Indian captain played the first two rounds, scoring a hundred and a fifty for Delhi after his return to VHT for the first time since 2010.