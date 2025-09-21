Delhi's Mithun Manhas headlines BCCI's new panel; who are the new faces in Indian cricket board's new committee?

Mithun Manhas has become the frontrunner to replace Roger Binny as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the former Delhi cricketer filed his nomination for the post in Mumbai on Sunday. The name of the 45-year-old came into the headlines after an informal meeting in New Delhi where the people in power decided to put Manhas' name for the top role in the BCCI.

Not just Manhas, a few other names have also been discussed for other key positions, which will be formally announced in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday (September 28). Notably, unlike the former two BCCI presidents (Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny), Manhas has never played for the Indian national team at the international level.

While BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are set to continue at their respective positions, there will be a few new faces including Manhas in the new committee. Current Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal will also continue in his position.

Who are new faces in BCCI committee? Apart from Manhas, Saikia, Shukla and Dhumal, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president and former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat is all set to become BCCI treasurer, replacing Prabhtej Bhatia. Meanwhile, the post BCCI joint secretary, which was held by Rohan Gauns Desai, will now be taken over by Prabhtej. Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah will replace Dilip Vengsarkar in the Apex Council.

Who is Mithun Manhas? All you need to know After his retirement from cricket, Manhas had been closely involved into coaching and also administration. He is part of the BCCI-appointed sub-committee that oversees the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. He had worked with IPL teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans and also worked as batting consultant with Bangladesh Under-19.

