International Cricket Council recently announced the two mascots for the ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in India from October this year. The event was held in Gurugram on August 19 in the presence of current captains of U19 World Cup winning sides, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma.

The two mascots originate from a distant cricket utopia called Crictoverse. The male and female mascots stand as a symbol of gender equality and diversity, noted ICC.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley while speaking about the mascots in a statement said, “The perpetual characters signify cricket's universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world."

The international cricketing body has said that fans played an important part in shaping the mascots' design via 'extensive surveys'. ICC also noted that fans will have an opportunity to participate in the naming stage before August 27.

Netizens react to ICC ODI World Cup mascots:

One user on X (formerly Twitter) reacted that the mascot should have been based on some native culture since the ODI World Cup is being held in India. He wrote, “The mascot should be based on some native culture, history, or symbols, similar to how the 2011 Cricket World Cup mascot was an elephant, a native animal of India. The current ones seem quite out of place. Just generic poorly designed cartoons, and now asking for names. Bad!"