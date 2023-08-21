‘Design tragedy’: ICC's newly released mascots get slammed on X (Twitter); check memes, jokes, reactions1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:27 AM IST
ICC unveils mascots for ODI World Cup 2023, fans question design and lack of cultural connection.
International Cricket Council recently announced the two mascots for the ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in India from October this year. The event was held in Gurugram on August 19 in the presence of current captains of U19 World Cup winning sides, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma.
Some other users also pointed out that the new mascots looked ‘disconnected’.
Yet other users noted that the mascots looked like AI-generated images and had no ‘national connect’
One user noted that the mascots showed that ICC is facing design tragedy.
Some users humorously questioned the inspiration behind new mascots while tagging the cricketing body.