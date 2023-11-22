'Despite the pain…': Kuldeep Yadav on India's World Cup heartbreak

India's top spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played a crucial role in the 2023 World Cup campaign, penned a heartfelt note on social media on the team facing a defeat in the summit clash against Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian household for their support," the chinaman bowler added.

Kuldeep, notably, picked up 15 wickets in the tournament. He, along with his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja, was hailed for choking the flow of runs against the opposition during the mid-overs. The duo, however, failed to tilt the results in India's favour during the final against Australia.

“While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time," Kuldeep tweeted.

“The cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuldeep is not part of the T20 series against Australia, that is scheduled to begin tomorrow. He has been rested following the month-and-half long World Cup. He was also part of the Indian squad that was sent to Sri Lanka to play the Asia Cup just ahead of the marquee tournament.

