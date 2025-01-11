Assam's Devajit Saikia will be officially named as the new BCCI secretary as Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as treasurer at the Special General Meeting (SGM), which is set to take place in Mumbai on Sunday. Saikia, thus replaced Jay Shah, who was elected unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman last year in August. Shah assumed his office at ICC on December 1, 2024.