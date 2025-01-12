Devajit Saikia replaces Jay Shah as next BCCI secretary

Former cricketer Devajit Saikia has taken over as the new secretary of BCCI. The position fell empty after the former secretary Shah took the position as ICC Chairman.

Saikia has been working as the BCCI interim secretary since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1. The BCCI constitution stipulates that any post lying vacant should be filled within 45 days by calling a SGM, and Sunday’s meeting is well within that period, holding on the 43rd day.

Apart from Saikia, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia was also officially elected to the position of BCCI treasure during the BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday. Bhatia replaces Ashish Shelar, who quit his position after taking up a role in the Maharashtra government recently. Notably, Saikia and Prabhtej were the only candidates in the fray for the vacant posts once BCCI electoral officer and former CEC of India, Achal Kumar Joti finalised the list on Tuesday.

BCCI secretary's meeting with Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir: Meanwhile, BCCI new secretary Saikia and President Roger Binny on Saturday sat down with the India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma during an over 2 hour long discussion at a five star hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

